Heroin Worth Rs 4 Crore Seized, 2 Arrested In Assam

Two persons were arrested and heroin worth Rs 4 crore was seized from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Thursday, police said.

During a regular vehicle-checking drive at Laharijan, police seized 584 gm of heroin packed in 48 soap boxes from two persons travelling in a Guwahati-bound bus coming from Manipur.

The two persons hailing from Manipur were taken into custody and further investigation was underway, a police officer said. In the district's Khatkhati area, heroin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized last week, while the drug worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized on October 9.

