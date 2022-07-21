High Court refuses to entertain PIL for clean milk for Delhiites

The Delhi High Court on Thursday refused to entertain a PIL to "advise" the Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Delhi and the Commissioner of city police to ensure a supply of clean and hygienic milk to citizens here.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that no law empowered the court to "advise" the LG.

"Under which jurisdiction can the high court advise the LG? I have not seen any provision in the Constitution which empowers the high court to advise the LG", the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, told the petitioner, a lawyer.

The petitioner, who relied on news reports, emphasized that "cattle were dying on the road" and that it was "feeding on plastic".

In the petition, the petitioner said that the "neglected, abandoned and pathetic condition of the cattle is affecting the health of Delhiites." The petitioner added that the issue in her plea concerned the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution while claiming that the court has the power to advise the LG under its "advisory jurisdiction".

In her plea, she also said that the cattle are feeding on "contaminated food" and dirty sewage water from the drains.

"We don't deliver judgements on the basis of reports... We know our limitations," the court observed.

After the court expressed its inclination to impose a "heavy cost", the petitioner withdrew the plea.

