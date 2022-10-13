Hijab Ban: Karnataka Govt To Uphold HC's Verdict, Says 'expected Better Judgement' From SC

After Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a split verdict on a bunch of pleas challenging the Karnataka hijab ban, the state government in its first response has stated that the High Court's order in the matter will be upheld, adding that it expected a better judgement from the top court. The apex court's order came after the Karnataka High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi on March 15 ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice and upheld the ban on students wearing Hijab in the state's educational institutions.

Addressing the media following the Supreme Court's ban, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh said, "We welcome Supreme Court's split judgement in the case. Following this, we'll also be thinking about the next course of legal action in the matter." He further asserted that the High Court judgement will remain valid and the ban on hijab inside the classrooms will continue.

"According to the Karnataka Education Act and Rules, hijabs will not be permitted inside the classrooms. All the government rules and colleges in the state will work in accordance with the top court's judgement," the minister said, adding, "We had expected a better judgement from the Supreme Court as women across the world are demanding not to wear hijabs, including countries like Iran."

"Karnataka Education Act and Rules do not permit any religious item inside the classrooms. So, we are very clear on the fact that no female student will be allowed to wear hijab inside a class," Education Minister BC Nagesh said.

SC delivers split verdict

Giving out a split verdict, Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta on Thursday ruled in favour of dismissing the appeals against the Karnataka HC verdict, while Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia held that wearing Hijab is a matter of choice. Following the verdict by the Supreme Court bench, the matter was referred to a larger bench of the SC.

While delivering the judgement, Justice Dhulia observed, "The main thrust of my judgment is the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute. The High Court took the wrong path. It is ultimately a matter of choice and Article 14 and 19." He also asserted that it is a matter of choice.

"In light of the divergence of opinion, the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions," the operative part of the judgment read.

The Karnataka HC's verdict

Earlier on March 15, the Karnataka High Court bench comprising of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam.

Notably, the High Court, in its 129 pages judgement, answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.