Hijab Ban Upheld By Karnataka: Here Are Key Arguments By Colleges That Prescribed Uniforms

The Karnataka High Court pronounced the heavily-anticipated verdict on hijab row earlier today, subsequent to numerous rounds of hearings on a batch of relevant petitions over a span of 11 days. Upholding the hijab ban, the Karnataka HC stated that hijab, burqa, headscarves are 'not essential religious practices' and dismissed all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students seeking permission to don the hijab in colleges with prescribed uniform and challenging a Government order dated February 5.

Karnataka HC pronounces hijab row verdict

In view of the pronunciation of the Karnataka HC's order, prohibitory orders were issued in Bengaluru wherein colleges and schools will remain shut. At the same time, any gathering, agitation, protest or celebration of any type in any public place is prohibited between March 15 to March 21, Bengaluru Police Commissioner has ordered.

Anti-hijab arguments before Karnataka HC

It is pertinent to note that during previous hearings on the aforementioned pleas by Muslim girl students, the advocate for defendants had stated that while burqas are allowed in an areligious set-up, an anti-religious institution or set up cannot be coerced to allow the practice.

The advocate appearing for colleges with prescribed uniforms also argued that as a student, he was disallowed from sporting a religious thread or pendant at schools and the issue did not translate into religious contention as those colleges categorically specified uniforms and decorum.

Also, CM Basavaraj Bommai-led government, after filing an affidavit before the Karnataka HC, argued that students cannot be allowed to wear Hijab inside classrooms. It pointed out that the petitioners and parents were fully aware of the uniform system in the P.U. College at the time of admission. Revealing that the petitioners sought an exemption to wear Hijab only in December 2021, it clarified that wearing of Hijab inside the premises of the educational institution amounted to a violation of the code of conduct.

"In educational institutions, students should not be allowed to wear identifiable religious symbols or dress code catering to their religious beliefs and faith. Allowing this practice would lead to a student acquiring a distinctive, identifiable feature that is not conducive for the development of the child and academic environment," the affidavit stated.

During the course of the trial, Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing on behalf of Muslim girl students - petitioners, referred to international case laws on protection and exemption for religious practices under a democratic set-up. During a previous hearing on the case at hand, Kamat attempted to pin the onus of the ongoing clashes on colleges and had questioned their 'power to expel'. However, the court corrected the senior counsel by stating that barring entry to college does not tantamount to expulsion.

"Expulsion is different from not allowing entry," Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi had noted.

Hijab ban upheld by Karnataka

A three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced the verdict on a bunch of pleas seeking the wearing of Hijab in classrooms at 10.30 am today. While petitioners have sought a direction that it is an "essential practise" of Islam, the state advocated that elements of religion and education should be at bay.

As the hijab-row hearing commenced earlier today, Chief Justice Awasthi mentioned the Bench has taken a 'holistic' approach to the hijab controversy and acknowledged three questions that they will answer before deciding the case. Speaking on the maintainability of pleas by Muslim girls, the Court said, "No case is made out in the Writ Petitions."

"Taking a holistic view, we have formulated a few questions and we have answered them accordingly. First, whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and guaranteed under Article 25. Secondly, whether college uniform is legally permissible. Another question is whether the Government of India is arbitrary and violates Articles 14 &15, 21 of the Constitution," the Karnataka Chief Justice Awasthi said.

Answering the first question, the Chief Justice, in his capacity to interpret laws of the land, said that hijab is not an essential religious practice. Cementing the notion of defendants in the case, i.e. the College Development Committee (CDC), the Karnataka HC ruled out any possibility of weighing any religion over educational duties and rights of an individual in the country.

During a previous hearing in the hijab ban case before the Karnataka HC, the advocate appearing for CDC Sajan Poovayya had submitted that education is secular activity wherein religion has no role to govern.

"Our answer to the first question is that hijab is not an essential religious practice," Justice Awasthi said.

Further, the Bench held that all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students were devoid of merits and that religion should not be deciding factor in education

"We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions," Chief Justice conclusively stated.