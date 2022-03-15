'Hijab Row Blown Out Of Proportion, Unseen Hands At Work To Engineer Unrest': HC Order

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday dismissed the plea of the students in the Hijab row matter maintaining that 'Hijab is not an essential religious practice' of Islam and the school uniforms served as a reasonable restriction in this case. In its detailed verdict, the court noted that they were 'dismayed' by the way the issue had been generated and 'blown out of proportion' in the middle of the academic session, giving scope for the argument that 'unseen hands' were at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony.

"We are dismayed as to how all of a sudden that too in the middle of the academic term the issue of hijab is generated and blown out of proportion by the powers that be. The way, the hijab imbroglio unfolded gives scope for the argument that some 'unseen hands' are at work to engineer social unrest and disharmony. Much is not necessary to specify," the Karnataka HC observed.

Karnataka HC dismisses Hijab plea

Dismissing the plea on Tuesday morning after nearly two weeks of deliberation, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. It also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

The Chief Justice noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution".

The petitioners had argued that the 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed by the HC's interim order which had barred all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms

In response, the HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions".

Marathon hearings in court

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. Some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, which was met with a considerable uproar.

Taking the matter to court, the petitioners had demanded that they be allowed to wear the hijab in educational institutions where a uniform has been the prescribed norm for decades. The Bench, constituted on February 9 and comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice Jaibunnisa M Khazi, presided over the matter in daily hearings over weeks.

There had been fierce discourse from both sides on whether wearing a Hijab is an 'essential religious practice' protected under Article 25. During the course of the hearings, the mischievous role of the Campus Front of India (CFI) was also cited before the judges.