Amid the ongoing hijab row in the state, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh on Friday alleged the presence of a certain 'power' behind the girls who had approached the HC backed by senior lawyers and international media coverage.

Speaking to Republic TV, the Minister revealed that every student was coming without a hijab till last year, however, suddenly from December 2021, a few students started wearing it. Nagesh alleged that the young girls had been 'radicalized' and given that senior leaders such as Kapil Sibal were backing them, it was 'easily understood' that someone was behind this.

"There is clearly some hand behind these girls. We have said it a 100 times that the management has the right to insist on the uniform. Girls were coming without hijab; they were following the uniform, but they started hijab from December 2021, and hence they were not entertained. Till now, 5000-6000 have passed the college and only 6 girls have a problem. Someone has instigated and radicalized the girls," said Nagesh.

"People usually refrain from going to court. Some power is behind the girls that they went to court with such senior lawyers. Kapil Sibal, a senior leader went to the Supreme Court. CFI said they will take it to the top court. How has the matter gone to the international media? In Kerala, more than 150 schools had banned the hijab in 2018. But then it was not an international issue? No party spoke against the judgment of the Bombay HC? It is easily understood who is behind this," he added.

BC Nagesh also snubbed statements coming from Pakistan and stated that forces were attempting to disturb the atmosphere of India. "Why is Pakistan reacting? There are many people behind this. Some forces are disturbing the atmosphere of India. Malala is tweeting on this. She didn't speak when a Hindu trader was beaten in Pakistan," he said.

Karnataka HC Order On Hijab Row

As Supreme Court refuses to intervene in the Hijab row, Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. We request the State Government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest," read the HC order.

In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday. A decision regarding pre-university college and degree colleges will be taken later. The HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM.