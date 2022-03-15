In a setback to the Hijab-clad women, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court on Tuesday, maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

The Chief Justice noted, "First question is whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and is guaranteed under Article 25. Another question is whether the Government is arbitrary and violates Article 14&15 of the Constitution". The petitioners had argued that the 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed by the HC's interim order which had barred all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms

In response, the HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dresscode, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

Karnataka HC's interim order

In its interim order, Karnataka HC observed, "Whether wearing of hijab in the classroom is a part of essential religious practice of Islam in the light of constitutional guarantees, needs a deeper examination". It further restrained students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags or the like within the classroom, until further orders. Karnataka schools and colleges have reopened amid protests both for and against hijabs - with Hindu students wearing saffron shawls.

The petitioners had argued that wearing Hijab is an essential practice of Islam and the that public order issued will not pass the constitutional muster. They stated it was the state's duty to maintain public order and if it failed it cannot tell citizens to not exercise Article 25 rights. They also sought interim relief for the students considering that they had been wearing hijabs for the last 2 years - which was refused by the HC. The Supreme Court too has refused to intervene in the matter.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.