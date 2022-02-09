Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Forms 3-judge Bench Led By CJ, Case To Be Heard Tomorrow

In a big development, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday formed a bench of three senior judges led by the Chief Justice to hear the Hijab row plea, hours after Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench. The 3-judge bench will be led by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit who had already presided on the matter, and Justice J M Khazi. The next hearing has been scheduled for 2.30 PM on February 10.

Earlier today, the Karnataka HC had heard the group of petitions raising the ban on wearing Hijabs across educational institutions in the state. After hearing the arguments, Justice Krishna S Dixit referred the matter to a larger bench, asking the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by the Chief Justice.

Karnataka HC refers matter to larger bench

Justice Dixit had stated that as per the pattern of judicial behavior, in cases involving personal laws or seminal laws generally the benches are constituted in a way that the outcome is more acceptable. Denying any interim relief, he had also assured that the Consitution of the bench will not take its own time.

He observed in his order, "Having regard to the enormity of questions of importance which are debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the papers be put at the hand of CJ to decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter. Even interim prayers merit consideration at the hands of larger bench that may be constituted by CJ in his discretion and therefore the arguments advanced on interim prayers are reproduced here."

"In the above circumstances, registry is directed to place the papers before Chief Justice for consideration immediately, considering the urgency pleaded in the petitions. It is open for the petitioners to seek interim relief after a decision is taken by CJ regarding the constitution of the larger bench," the order added.

Hijab row intensifies

As the hijab controversy continues to linger in Karnataka, student protests have started intensifying, extending across several districts of the state. In the light of the flare-up, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced the closure of all high schools and colleges for the next three days and asked everyone to cooperate with orders. Section 144 has also been imposed across several districts of the state and all public gatherings and protests have been banned in Bengaluru for two weeks.