Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Restrains Religious Attires Inside Educational Institutions

In a major development concerning the Hijab Row, the Karnataka High Court in its detailed interim order has restrained all students, regardless of their religion or faith, from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like inside classrooms.

A full bench of the Karnataka High Court headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi and comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi passed the orders on the batch of petitions challenging an order of the Karnataka Government prohibiting the use of headscarves and any other religious symbols in the uniforms of school institutions.

"Pending consideration of all these petitions, we restrain all the students regardless of their religion or faith from wearing saffron shawls (Bhagwa), scarfs, hijab, religious flags, or the like within the classroom, until further orders," the three judges bench of the high court said.

The High Court through its interim order also requested the state government and all other stakeholders to reopen the educational institutions and allow the students to return to the classes at the earliest.

'Hope all stakeholders and public maintain peace & tranquillity': Karnataka HC

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court also expressed that no one is allowed to disrupt the peace and tranquillity on the grounds of religion, caste, etc. "Ours being a civilized society, no person in the name of religion, culture or the like can be permitted to do any act that disturbs public peace & tranquillity," the HC Bench said in its order.

Expressing concerns, the High Court said that it is not happy with the endless agitations and closure of educational institutions indefinitely. "...we are pained by the ongoing agitations and closure of educational institutions since the past few days, especially when this Court is seized off this matter and important issues of Constitutional significance and of personal law are being seriously debated," it said.

The bench further added that elongation of academic terms would be detrimental to the educational career of students especially when the timelines for admission to higher studies/courses are mandatory

"The interest of students would be better served by their returning to the classes than by the continuation of agitations and consequent closure of institutions. The academic year is coming to an end shortly. We hope and trust that all stakeholders and the public at large shall maintain peace & tranquillity," the order read.

Meanwhile, even before the formal orders of the High Court were out, various petitioners approached the Supreme Court challenging the directions of the High Court; however, the Apex Court ruled that it would hear the matter at an "appropriate" time.

Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, who was amongst the ones leading the arguments for the petitioners before the high court, made an urgent mentioning before the Supreme Court's bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana.

Kamat said, "I would mention the fresh SLP against the orders of the High court. The High Court in the midst of the arguments said no one can display religious identities till it's hearing the matter. This is not only against Muslim women but also hampers other faiths too."

'Let High Court decide the constitutionality of this'

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the submission of Kamat saying that the order of the High Court is not out yet.

"Let the High Court decide the constitutionality of this," the Solicitor General further submitted before the three judges bench of the Apex Court.

Later, the court while refusing to hear the matter at this stage said, "Kamat, we don't want to express anything at this point. Please don't take it to the larger scale."

The bench, however, assured Kamat and other similarly placed petitioners that it will examine the issue as the bench is also determined to protect the constructional rights but said that at this point it won't be appropriate for it to intervene.

Kamat also requested the court at that point in time to list the matter for hearing on Monday; however, the bench said, "we'll hear it at an appropriate time".

Yesterday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal had mentioned a matter pertaining to the Hijab Row. However, the Supreme Court had refused to hear the matter saying that the same is pending before the High Court.

Sibal had mentioned a matter seeking the transfer of the plea challenging the Hijab ban in classrooms pending in the Karnataka High Court to the Supreme Court before the CJI-led bench.

Demanding that the matter be referred to a 9-judge bench of the SC, Sibal said, "This deals with what's happening in Karnataka. It's spreading all over the country. In the meantime exams are two months away". The senior advocate asked the matter to be listed.

The CJI declined and said, "The problem is now if we list the matter, the High Court will never hear it. Wait for one or two days."

Elaborating on his argument, the senior Congress leader added, "Problem is, schools and colleges are closed. Girls are being stoned. It’s spreading across the country."

However, the bench emphasised that it was not making any observations pertaining to the merits of the case but made it clear that the HC should get more time to hear the case. Thus, it declined to urgently list the matter mentioned by Sibal.

