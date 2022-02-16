Hijab Row: Karnataka HC Says 'barring Entry Due To Religious Display Is Not Expulsion'

In the hijab row hearing before the Karnataka High Court on February 15, the courtroom undoubtedly translated into a riveting source of fascinating facts and foundational interpretation of the supreme source of law, the Constitution. While the matter at hand is sub judice and interim order (religious elements disallowed at colleges with prescribed uniform) is applicable, it is vital that one understands submissions of both sides to understand laws of the land exhaustively.

During the course of the trial, Senior Advocate Devdutt Kamat, appearing on behalf of Muslim girl students - petitioners, referred to international case laws on protection and exemption for religious practices under a democratic set-up. Notably, he advocated for the inclusion of 'diversity' even at educational institutions and held that the display of religion and culture in public is not a “parade of horribles”.

'Hijab practice is not to display religious identity but a sense of protection and faith'

The matter was being heard by a bench headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi and also comprising Justices Krishna S Dixit and JM Khazi. Kamat along with Advocate Sanjay Hegde represented petitioners while Advocate General of Karnataka appeared for the State government and Senior Advocate Sajan Poovvya represented College committees.

"I'll be very brief in submitting the balance arguments," said senior counsel Kamat as he commenced his arguments for the day.

While establishing that hijab is not a practice of displaying a religious identity, Kamat said it was more of a sense of protection and a matter of faith. Referring to a personal experience, he mentioned he wore a 'rudraksha' (woodenbegar) to school and college and the same amounted to 'practice of his faith' for 'security' rather than a display of religious identity.

"This (hijab practice) is not a practice of displaying a religious identity, it is a sense of protection and a matter of faith," Kamat argued.

Senior Advocate Kamat refers to South African court order on Hindu girl's nose pin

Apparently, the Karnataka High Court had earlier questioned Kamat to draw parallels with case laws on conflicts between religious practices and compulsion in countries apart from Muslim nations which mandate hijab, burqa, veils and headscarves. Subsequently, Kamat referred to judgements from the secular constitution explaining a South African verdict and argued that it is the duty of state and school to 'accommodate' exemption to uniforms rather than punish pupils.

Supporting his submissions, Kamat relied on precedent of another South Africa's judgment with regards to a Hindu woman seeking to wear a nose pin. He mentioned that the High Court had dismissed the trial court order wherein the girl, Sunali, was disallowed to don nose pins at her school. On the pretext that the said practice will lead to a "parade of horrible", the South Indian girl was restricted from wearing a nose pin. It is pertinent to note the Hindu girl had pleaded in the Court that the practice of wearing a nose ring has been a part of a long-standing tradition in South India while the school held that the ban on nose rings had no impact on her culture as she is free to wear it outside.

"Same arguments in hijab case as well. Will heavens fall if you don't wear Hijab for a few hours in school? They (State & colleges) ask. Similar was the argument of the school in the South African case against the Hindu girl wearing a nose ring. In conclusion, a nose ring is not compulsory, but is voluntary of South Indian culture," Kamat read the judgment.

"Just as Justice Chinappareddy said in Bejoy Emanuel said, we'll have to see it from the eyes of the faith," Kamat added.

In support of the South African court order, Kamat said that a school must take a positive step and sometimes take measures to provide everyone with an enjoyable environment. Denying her even a small-time would send a message that her religion is excluded and not welcomed, he added.

Reasoning the said order from South Africa, Kamat said there was no evidence to conclude that students who have been granted an exemption to uniforms would be 'any less disciplined or will negatively affect the discipline of others'.

"The display of religion and culture in public is not a “parade of horribles” but a pageant of diversity which will enrich our schools and in turn our country", Kamat quotes from the South African judgment.

Further, Kamat told the court that India is secular but the concept is not that of Turkey's doctrine on secularism. "Ours is positive secularism. We recognise all religions as true," he said.

Interestingly, Kamat attempted to pin the onus of the ongoing clashes on colleges and questioned their 'power to expel'. However, the court corrected the senior counsel by stating that barring entry to college does not tantamount to expulsion.

"Expulsion is different from not allowing entry," Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi noted.

Also, the Chief Justice reminded Kamat that he had given a word to wind up his arguments in 10 minutes, to which the senior counsel said, "It was my duty to respond to queries. I have not repeated anything. I will finish soon." In return, the Chief Justice said, "We are not in a hurry. But you should be in a hurry."

Image: PTI