Hijab Row: Madras HC Quashes Plea Seeking Ban On Religious Attire In Academic Institutions

The debate over Hijab wearing in educational institutions continues as the Madras High Court on Monday quashed a plea filed by K Gopinath, a member of Hindu Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu sought a ban on students wearing religious attires in schools. The Judges, while dismissing the petition, noted that the HC cannot hear this matter while a similar case is already pending before the Supreme Court, following which, Gopinath too withdrew the plea after consulting his lawyer.

The petitioner claimed that students at several places were wearing “add-ons” and religious attires such as the hijab to create inequality among students.

Hijab row: Petitioners arrive at exam halls wearing Hijabs in Udupi

This comes three days after petitioner students in the Hijab row case arrived at exam halls wearing Hijabs in Karnataka's Udupi. Student petitioners Resham and Aliya stirred up the controversy once again as they refused to attend exams after college authorities did not grant them permission to write exams wearing hijabs. The Karnataka Pre-University Certificate (PUC) second-year examination began on Friday and the state Education Minister BC Nagesh had earlier announced that students wearing hijabs would not be allowed entry inside the examination hall. They had arrived at the exam centre wearing a Burqa and insisted that they should be allowed to write the exam wearing hijab, however, the college authorities did not allow them entry to the examination hall.

Karnataka High Court verdict on Hijab Row

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea filed by students of Government PU College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.