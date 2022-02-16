Hijab Row: Petitioners Allege Religious Discrimination; Next Hearing On Feb 17

The full bench of the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday heard a batch of petitions challenging the hijab ban in educational institutions. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit, and Justice JM Khazi.

During the hearing, the petitioners represented by senior advocate Prof. Ravivarma Kumar argued that the government order says that there is no uniform prescribed for pre-University colleges.

"This is in nature of guidelines issued by the Govt for PU College. The court may note the fact that neither the provision under the Act nor under the rules there is a provision to ban the hijab. So the question remains under what rule or authority I have been kept out of the class?" he asked.

The advocate also argued that no other religious symbols like ghoonghats, or turbans were considered in the impugned government order. "Why only Hijab? Is it because of the religion? " he asked.

Kumar also raised questions on the appointment of Udupi MLA in the College Committee stating that giving administrative powers to an MLA would be a 'death row to the democracy', given that he will be associated with some political faction or an ideology.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Yusuf Mucchala, also appearing on behalf of the petitioners, questioned why there was no consultation with the Parent Teacher Committee regarding the order. He also asked whether it was fair to give the girls a Hobson's choice between their education and faith.

"In my petition, an IA has been filed seeking a clarification to use the dupatta (part of the school uniform) as hijab," he said. The court granted two weeks' time to the government to file a response to the IA and slated the matter for further hearing on February 17, 2.30 PM.

Hijab Row

The controversy erupted when Udupi's Kundapur PU College's principal Rudra Gowda, in December 2021, issued a circular, preventing students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity. Several petitions before the Karnataka HC were subsequently filed by Udupi college girls in January 2022.

On February 10, the Karnataka High Court had in its detailed interim order, restrained all the students from wearing saffron shawls, scarfs, hijab, religious flags regardless of their religion or faith inside the classrooms until its next hearing on the matter. After witnessing a brief closure due to protests, schools in Karnataka have reopened on February 14, and degree and diploma colleges will reopen on February 16.