Amid the continued furore over the Hijab, Ramakrishna Ashram on Saturday, has defended senior SC advocate Devadatt Kamat for representing the petitioners - six Hijab-clad female students. In a letter, the Ashram affirmed that Kamat was a devotee of the Ramakrishna-Vivekanand philosophy and that he was defending the students in a professional capacity. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college have moved the Karnataka High Court challenging the college's order.

Ramakrishna Ashram defends SC advocate

My Pranams to Swami Bhaveshanandji of Ramakrishna Ashram, Karwar for taking a public stand defending my rights as a counsel to defend a client. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FRZhInQOST — Devadatt (@Devadattkamat) February 12, 2022

"Some elements are trying to brand him (Devadatt Kamat) as supporting a cause against Hindu religion. This perception is absolutely uncalled for and baseless. A lawyer representing a client in court has to do his duty and justice to his client's cause. That is a professional duty and responsibility," said Swami Bhaveshanand from Ramakrishna Ashram.

He added, "Devadatta Kamat is a devotee of the Ramakrishna Ashram since his childhood. He is spiritually oriented person and is held in esteem for his support to the cause of Uttar Kannada. He has represented many institutions - both spiritual and charitable in different forums. His role as a lawyer is to be seen in different contexts and deserves to be appreciated in correct perspective".

HC order on Hijab row

In his arguments in Karnataka High Court, Kamat - representing the Muslim students - said that wearing Hijab is an essential practice of Islam and the that public order issued will not pass the constitutional muster. He added it was the state's duty to maintain public order and if it failed it cannot tell citizens to not exercise Article 25 rights. He also sought interim relief for the students considering that they had been wearing hijabs for the last 2 years.

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court ordered all students regardless of religion to not wear hijabs, saffron shawls, flags within classrooms, until further orders. The HC order urges the Karnataka government to reopen educational institutions and allow students to return to classes. The Karnataka HC will continue hearing the matter on Monday - February 14 at 2:30 PM. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however, universities and colleges will remain closed till February 16.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across India with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity, Karnataka govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.