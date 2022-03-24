Hijab Row: SC Refuses To Fix Date For Plea Hearing Against Karnataka HC Order

Seeking relief for Hijab-clad women students, senior advocate Devdutt Kamat moved the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing of the Hijab plea on Thursday. Appearing before the apex court, Kamat mentioned that exams were approaching, urging the SC to take up the challenge to the Karnataka High Court's verdict. However, The SC bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana refused to fix a date for the hearing maintaining that Kamat's plea had nothing to do with exams.

SC refuses urgent hearing to Hijab plea

Kamat - who represents the six Hijab-clad women who have been protesting since December - sought an urgent hearing for his plea stating that exams were beginning next week. However, SG Tushar Mehta stated that while the petitioners were raising exams issue repeatedly, their plea did not reflect the same. The CJI stated that exams had nothing to do with their plea, refusing to set a date for the hearing. Previously, CJI NV Ramana urged the petitioners to not make the Hijab matter a national issue adding, "If some exams are getting hampered, we will take it up at an appropriate time".

The SC's refusal comes a day after Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that the state government will not hold re-examination of board exams for students who remain absent on the exam day. He added that "no student" as of now has asked for a re-exam, and confirmed the government will not accept any such requests since such a thing has never been accepted "in the history" of board exams. He said that teachers and principals have visited the protesting students at their homes, urging them to not skip board exams.

Karnataka HC dismisses plea: 'Hijab is not essential religious practice'

On Tuesday, the 3-Judge bench Karnataka High Court maintained that 'Hijab is not an essential religious pratice' of Islam. Dismissing the plea, the HC noted that the '(school/college) uniform is a reasonable restriction' levied by the educational institution. Six female students who were not allowed to wear hijabs inside Kundapura college had moved the HC regarding the case.

The HC maintained, "Hijab is not an Essential Religious Practice. The uniform is a reasonable restriction. We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions". It has also stated that the Government is empowered to issue such an order on dress code, noting 'no case made out for its invalidation'.

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with Hijab-clad female students and students wearing head-scarves were stopped from attending college. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. With protests springing across Karnataka with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them, state govt imposed a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order.