Hijab Row: SC Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Plea Seeking Stay On Karnataka HC's Interim Order

Refusing to intervene in the Hijab row, Supreme Court on Friday, stated that it will take the matter at an appropriate time i.e. any exams getting hampered. Senior advocate Devdutt Kamat raised the plea filed by one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenging the Karnataka High Court's interim order, in front of CJI NV Ramana's bench. The High Court has asked all petitioners to 'not wear religious garments' till Monday when it will continue its hearing.

SC refuses to intervene in Hijab row

Countering the petitioner, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the Karnataka High Court's order in the matter had not been released yet. In resonse, CJI NV Ramana urged the petitioners to not make the matter a national issue adding, "If some exams are getting hampered, we will take it up at an appropriate time". A similar such plea filed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal was dismissed by the SC, saying 'Let Karnataka High Court decide'.

The petitioner - one of the women who had challenged the Karnataka govt's order banning Hijabs in classrooms - had sought a stay order on the HC's interim verdict, arguing that 'rights of Muslim women' were being curtailed. In her plea, the petitioner claimed that the HC order had created an unnecessary classification between non-Muslim and Muslim women. Apart from seeking an urgent listing of its matter, the plea has sought an interim stay on the HC order and an interim stay on the proceedings in the case pending before the High Court in 2018.

HC adjourns hearing till Monday, asks all parties for restraint

On Thursday, the Karnataka High Court adjourned the matter till February 14 and asked petitioners (Muslim women) to not insist on wearing religious items to schools in the interim. The court also stated that it was in favor of reopening educational institutions but maintaining peace in Karnataka was also a priority, providing no relief to the protesting women. In response, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai announced that schools will reopen for students of Class 9 and Class 10 from Monday, however decision regarding pre-university college and degree colleges will be taken later, amid the Hijab faceoff. Protests have sprung across Karnataka in Udipi, Chikmagalur, Mangalore, Bhadravathi, Kundapura, Belgaum, Mysore, Bengaluru with Hijab-clad women standing in solidarity and saffron scarf-clad students against them.

Karnataka Hijab row

In December, Udipi's Kundapur PU college's principal - Rudra Gowda issued a circular - banning students from wearing hijabs in classrooms, claiming it was to ensure uniformity in classrooms. This decision led to uproar, with some students not being allowed to enter classrooms by college staff and fellow students. Similarly, students were stopped from attending college for wearing head-scarves instead of full-length hijabs. Escalating the matter further, students from the other community (presumably Hindu) started wearing saffron scarves to college in protest against the hijab-wearing Muslim students. After a violent clash between police and students in Bengaluru, the state govt has issued an order imposing a ban on the wearing of clothes that tend to disturb equality, integrity, and public order and imposed section 144 in select districts.