Hijab Row: Supreme Court Refuses Urgent Hearing Of Plea Challenging Karnataka HC Order

In a key development, The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a plea for an early hearing of the appeals against the Karnataka High Court verdict on the Hijab row. The development comes as the Karnataka HC on Tuesday effectively upheld the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka.

Senior Advocate Sanjay Hegde raised the issue today in the Supreme Court, stating, "The urgency is that there are several girls who have to attend colleges." However, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana declined to list the matter on Monday, saying, "Others have mentioned too. We will post the matter after Holi vacations." The matter will be heard in SC only after the Holi vacation, as noted by CJI Ramana.

Earlier on Tuesday, when the Karnataka HC announced its verdict on the Hijab row, many lauded it and a few declined to even accept the verdict. Campus Front of India (CFI) President MS Sajid claimed that the High Court verdict stands against the Constitution and that they will continue the fight against it. Notably, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday suggested the petitioners appeal to the Supreme Court. In a Twitter thread, Owaisi stated that the verdict suspended fundamental rights to freedom of religion, culture, speech, and expression.

Petitioners knock Supreme Court's door against Karnataka HC order

Filing a Special Leave Petition, six Muslim girls knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court on Tuesday, alleging that the court had passed the order without applying its mind. The Special Leave Petition, which was not listed for urgent hearing, read, "The Petitioner submits that the Hon’ble High Court has failed to note that there does not exist any provision in the law which prescribes any punishment for students for not wearing uniforms. Even if one were to presume that there existed a mandate to wear a particular uniform, there is no punishment prescribed in case a student does not wear the uniform."

Republic on Wednesday accessed the complete copy of the SLP, wherein petitioners said that HC has erroneously stated that at the most, the practice of wearing this apparel may have something to do with culture, but certainly not with religion. The petition mentions that the HC of Karanataka inaccurately observed that the petitioners have not averred anything as to how they associate wearing hijab with their conscience, as an overt act, and that there is no evidence that the petitioners chose to wear their headscarf as a means of conveying any thought or belief on their part or as a means of symbolic expression.

Karnataka HC on Hijab row

The Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition on Tuesday morning after nearly two weeks of deliberation, stating that the '(school/college) uniform is a legitimate regulation imposed by the educational institution. It also stated that the government had the authority to make such a dress code directive, noting that "no case has been made out for its invalidation."

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that there was nothing more important for children other than education. "The High Court has taken all consideration. We should cooperate now", he further added.

While speaking to Republic TV, the Education Minister of Karnataka said that he was expecting the verdict in their favour. BC Nagesh also said that uniform makes everyone feel one amongst all. "It creates temperament that we are one", he added.