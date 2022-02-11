Exposing the ongoing movement in favour of Hijab, Karnataka's Udupi College principal Rudre Gowda, in an exclusive conversation with Republic said that for 37 years no one asked for any such demands. Significantly, the principal also said that the religious outfit- Hijab was allowed till campus but not inside the classroom. Expressing disappointment over the Hijab row, the principal also said the students are brainwashed.

Karnataka: Udupi college principal exposes Hijab row

"Hijabs were not allowed inside the class. They were allowed on campus but not inside the class. In 37 years they didn’t ask for it but now these students are radicalised and brainwashed. A few girls started the entire controversy. This was engineered with help of campus front," alleged Principal Rudre Gowda.

He further appealed to the students to concentrate on their studies.

#BREAKING on #HijabRow | Udupi College principal speaks to Republic on the #HijabRow, says 'Hijabs were allowed only on the campus and not inside classrooms'



Watch: https://t.co/O0PMqiYLDQ pic.twitter.com/61EgFLPRwX — Republic (@republic) February 11, 2022

Karnataka Hijab row: Campus Front of India's involvement in the matter

Karnataka's Education Minister B C Nagesh had also earlier stated that SDPI-backed CFI is behind the protests.

"An investigation is underway and a report is coming soon. I have already spoken to Home Minister. The investigation is to find out who is behind this," the education minister of state asserted.

The organization also spoke against the Karnataka High Court's interim order banning Hijab till Monday and added that 'Hijab is religious right of Muslims, the hijab and saffron shawl cannot be compared'.

National Committee member of the Campus Front of India, KP Fathima Sherin in conversation with ANI had said that one cannot be denied from practising religion as it has been entitled by the Indian Constitution. "Wearing a hijab is an essential practice in Islam and we should not look into other countries who have banned wearing hijab. We have the right to practice religion as we are a secular country."

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of Karnataka Hijab Row

Meanwhile, the top court where a plea was filed against the Karnataka HC's order said that it will take the matter at an appropriate time i.e. any exams getting hampered. Senior advocate Devdutt Kamat raised the plea filed by one of the Muslim woman petitioners challenging the Karnataka High Court's interim order, in front of CJI NV Ramana's bench. The High Court has asked all petitioners to 'not wear religious garments' till Monday when it will continue its hearing.