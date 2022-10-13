Hijab Verdict LIVE Updates: Larger Bench Of Supreme Court To Hear Case After Split Verdict

Quick links:
Speaking to the media, advocate Varun Sinha said, "For now, the High Court's decision will remain in force as one judge has dismissed the petition and the other has not dismissed it. Now the decision of the High Court will continue till the decision of a bigger bench is given."
"The operative part of the order says that the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for the constitution of a larger bench or another bench," Advocate Ezaz Maqbool, the lawyer for the petitioner side said.
SC advocate Aftab Ali Khan who appeared for a Sikh petitioner told the media, "Justice Dhulia has emphasised that the choice has been left to the lady- whatever she wants to wear she can wear. The third thing he has emphasised in this judgment is that he has emphasised on the education of the girl child. How the girls in villages work in villages and remote areas, how they assist their families and ultimately they go to school. So, it is important for the girl child to have an education."
After Justices Gupta and Dhulia wrote differing verdicts on the Hijab ban appeals, the matter will be heard by a larger bench. The operative part of the order read, "In light of the divergence of opinion, the matter has to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate directions."
Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allows all the appeals and sets aside the judgment of the Karnataka High Court. He held, "The main thrust of my judgment is the entire concept of essential religious practice was not essential to the dispute. The High Court took a wrong path. It is ultimately a matter of choice and Article 14 and 19.". He asserted that it is a matter of choice.
Justice Hemant Gupta stated, "I have answered all the questions against the appeals. I am proposing to dismiss the appeals."
Pronouncing the Hijab judgment, Justice Hemant Gupta revealed that there is a divergence of opinion between him and his colleague Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia.
Speaking to the media, Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh stated that he is hopeful of a good verdict in the Hijab row. While maintaining that government will accept the SC's decision, he stressed that schools and colleges are not a place to practice religion. He also blamed the PFI for the protests over the Hijab ban.
Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal took a swipe at BJP ahead of the SC's Hijab verdict.
The educational institutions in Udupi will remain open. The Government PU College where protests over the Hijab ban took place is functioning as usual. The police are making sure that no untoward incident took place.
On March 15, the Karnataka HC bench comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit, and JM Khazi ruled that Hijab is not an essential religious practice. The court's order came in response to a plea of students of Government P.U. College for Girls, Udupi, who sought permission to attend classes wearing a Hijab and a direction to the effect that it is an "essential practice" of Islam. In its judgment panning 129 pages, the court has eloquently answered key questions pertaining to the Hijab row and said that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to.
The verdict read, "There is absolutely no material placed on record to prima facie show that wearing of hijab is a part of an essential religious practice in Islam and that the petitioners have been wearing hijab from the beginning. This apart, it can hardly be argued that hijab being a matter of attire, can be justifiably treated as fundamental to Islamic faith. It is not that if the alleged practice of wearing hijab is not adhered to, those not wearing hijab become the sinners, Islam loses its glory and it ceases to be a religion."
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgement refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions at 10.30 am today. A bench of Justices Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia had reserved its judgement on the pleas on September 22 after hearing arguments in the matter for 10 days. The pronouncement of judgement on these pleas comes as Justice Gupta, who is heading the bench, is due to retire on October 16.
During the arguments in the apex court, a number of counsels appearing for the petitioners had insisted that preventing the Muslim girls from wearing the hijab to the classroom will put their education in jeopardy as they might stop attending classes. Some advocates had also argued that the matter be referred to a five-judge constitution bench. On the other hand, the counsel appearing for the state had argued that the Karnataka government order that kicked up a row over hijab was "religion-neutral".