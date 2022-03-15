Hijab Verdict: Petitioners Likely To Move Supreme Court Against Karnataka HC Judgment

After pleas seeking the wearing of Hijab in classrooms were dismissed by the Karnataka HC on Tuesday, the petitioners are likely to approach the Supreme Court. This was revealed by Anas Tanwir, who is an Advocate-on-Record in the Supreme Court, who met some of the Muslim girl students that have been affected by the HC order. Observing that they will continue their education while exercising their right to wear Hijab, he clarified, "These girls have not lost hope in Courts and Constitution".

Earlier in the day, a three-judge bench of the HC comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justices Krishna Dixit and JM Khazi ruled that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women is not an essential religious practice under Islam. Moreover, it added that the prescription of the school uniform is only a reasonable restriction that students cannot object to. In order to maintain law and order, Section 144 has been imposed in several parts of the state including Bengaluru.

Met my clients in Hijab matter in Udupi. Moving to SC soon In sha Allah. These girls will In sha Allah continue their education while exercising their rights to wear Hijab. These girls have not lost hope in Courts and Constitution.#Hijab pic.twitter.com/MFVJkQGj5T — Anas Tanwir (बुकरात वकील) (@Vakeel_Sb) March 15, 2022

What is the Hijab row?

The controversy came to the fore in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which imposed a ban on wearing hijab in classrooms. As some students were not allowed to enter classrooms due to this rule, there was a considerable uproar. In the last few weeks, chaotic scenes were witnessed with some Hindu students seeking to attend college donning saffron shawls in protest against Hijab in various places across Karnataka including Vijayapura, Mandya, Bagalkot, Hassan, Belagavi, Davangare, Kodagu, Chickaballapur, Haveri and Kalaburagi.

On February 10 a three-judge bench of the Karnataka HC led by the CJ restrained all students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves or hijab until the pendency of the hearing. This was applicable to the institutions wherein the College Development Committees have prescribed the student uniform. While the petitioners challenged the HC's interim order before the Supreme Court but the latter refused to interfere in the matter at that stage.