Hijab Verdict: Questions The Karnataka HC Bench Answered While Pronouncing The Order

Karnataka High Court upheld the hijab ban on March 15 after a three-judge bench of the Karnataka High Court comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna Dixit and Justice JM Khazi pronounced the verdict on a bunch of pleas seeking permission of wearing hijab to colleges with prescribed uniforms. While petitioners-Muslim girl students- have sought a direction that it is an "essential practise" of Islam, CM Bommai Basavaraj-led state advocated that elements of religion and education should be at bay.

As the hijab-row hearing commenced earlier today, Chief Justice Awasthi mentioned the Bench has taken a 'holistic' approach to the hijab controversy and acknowledged three questions they would answer before deciding the case. Speaking on the maintainability of pleas by Muslim girls, the Court said, "No case is made out in the Writ Petitions."

"Taking a holistic view, we have formulated a few questions and we have answered them accordingly: First, whether Hijab is an essential religious practice and guaranteed under Article 25;

Secondly, whether college uniform is legally permissible;

Another question is whether the Government of India is arbitrary and violates Articles 14 &15, 21 of the Constitution," the Karnataka Chief Justice Awasthi said.

'Wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form part of essential religious practice'

Answering the first question, the Chief Justice, in his capacity to interpret laws of the land, said that hijab is not an essential religious practice. Cementing the notion of defendants in the case, i.e. the College Development Committee (CDC), the Karnataka HC ruled out any possibility of weighing down educational duties and rights over religious practices in the country.

"Our answer to the first question is, we are of the considered opinion that the wearing of hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith.," Justice Awasthi noted.

"The answer to our second question is, we are of the considered opinion that the prescription of a school uniform is only a reasonable restriction constitutionally permissible, which the students cannot object to," Chief Justice Awasthi continued.

"The answer to the third question is, in view of above we are of the considered opinion that the Government has power to issue the impugned Government order dated 05.02.2022 and no case is made out for its invalidation," he further said.

Further, the Bench held that all writ petitions filed by Muslim girl students were devoid of merits and that religion should not be deciding factor in education.

Muslim girl students' pleas dismissed by Karnataka HC on grounds of maintainability

"The answer to the fourth question is, we are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in these writ petitions for the issuance of a direction for intimating disciplinary inquiry against respondents. The prayer for the issuance of a writ of quo warranto is rejected being not maintainable," the Bench noted.

"We are of the considered opinion that no case is made out in the Writ Petitions," Chief Justice further stated while dismissing the batch of pleas on the ground of maintainability.

"All these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and accordingly dismissed. In view of the dismissal of these writ petitions, all the pending applications fail into insignificance and are accordingly disposed of," the ordered as hijab row before the Karnataka High Court concluded.