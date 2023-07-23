Himachal Minister Warns Officers, Vows CM Action

Himachal Pradesh Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday issued stern warning to some officers for their allegedly not heeding ministers' orders, saying he will raise the matter with the chief minister.

He cautioned them not to cross the 'Lakshman Rekha.' "We are elected by the people and officers cannot dictate terms to us … I don't want to elaborate on the issues and will take up these with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu," Vikramaditya Singh told reporters."It has come to my notice that proposals made here change by the time they reach Delhi and this cannot be tolerated," he said.

"We have highest regards for the bureaucracy but there are some officers who are trying to bypass the ministers," the minister added.Reacting to his remarks, BJP's Jai Ram Thakur said there was no coordination between the chief minister and the ministers.

The former chief minister said the Congress ministers were rebelling against their own government and were going to the press instead of calling officers to their chambers.The leader of opposition in the state assembly also raised the issue of floods in the state, which has thrown life out of gear, and said if this was what the Congress government meant by "change in system" they promised.