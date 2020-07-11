Himachal Pradesh Govt Announces Pension For MISA, DIR Detainees During 1975 Emergency

In a major development, the state cabinet in Himachal Pradesh has approved the Lok Tantra Prahari Samman Rashi Yojana 2019 that seeks to provide pension to those who were detained during Emergency imposed in 1975 by former PM late Indira Gandhi. Under the scheme, people who served 1-15 days incarceration will get Rs 8,000 per month and those who were incarcerated for more than 15 days will get Rs 12,000 per month. It is the token of respect for those who stood for democracy during the Emergency and was detained under MISA or DIR 1975- 1977.

Chhattisgarh Govt scrapped MISA pension

The Congress government in Chhattisgarh in January this year had scrapped the pension scheme launched by the earlier BJP administration for those detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) during the Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The gazette notification issued by the General Administration Department stated that Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan (MISA/Defence of India Rules (DIR) DIR detainees) Samman Nidhi Rule, 2008, is repealed. The MISA pension scheme was meant for people jailed during the Emergency which was in force from June 25, 1975, to March 31, 1977.

Madhya Pradesh govt scrapped MISA pension

On December 29 last year, Madhya Pradesh government order directed officials to carry out physical verification of former MISA detainees and to withhold the monthly pension of Rs 25,000 until completion of the exercise. The MISA pension costs the state more than Rs 68 crore annually, according to government sources. The pension scheme - Loknayak Jayprakash Samman Nidhi, was started by the then Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in 2008.

Emergency in 1975

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic'. As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cut, to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many if those who Opposed Congress' high handedness, brutal repression were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including many current BJP leaders as well.

