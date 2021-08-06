Himachal Pradesh HC Vacates Stay Orders On Valid Approvals Of Felling Of Trees

The Himachal High Court, on Thursday, revoked stay orders granted for the cutting of trees by authorities in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) highlighting the illegal felling of trees.

Vacating a stay order allowing the felling of trees with valid permissions granted to appropriate authorities in Himachal Pradesh, the state's High Court gave strict instructions on avoiding cutting down trees under any circumstance. The HP high court said that no tree, or even a single branch should be felled without a proper authority of law.

The high court bench also asserted that the petitioner can file an appeal against the said order again if he is discontent with any of the permissions granted. Posting the matter after two weeks, the court directed the state government to not cut or direct any order for cutting trees under any circumstances without valid formation.

The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the orders in response to a petition filed against a previous stay order. The petition was treated as Public Interest Liticagation, whereby the petitioner highlighted the illegal felling of trees within the Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction. The petitioner pointed out that cutting down healthy trees were in violation of statutory provisions in the Forest Conservation Act, Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, and also disobeyed a direction passed by the Supreme Court, High Court, and the National Green Tribunal.

The PIL further insisted on taking down all permissions granted for the felling of trees and requested the court to restrict authorities from doing so in the future without proper permissions from the court of law.

Trees cut for public safety

The state's authorities had justified the felling of trees for certain development activities such as the widening of roads, and clearing of land for infrastructure projects. According to the authorities several old or unhealthy trees were also being cut down as they posed a threat to life and property, particularly during the monsoon season.

It should me mentioned that the Himachal Pradesh High Court had stayed all permissions of felling or cutting trees after hearing a petition on the illegal cutting of trees within the municipal jurisdiction of the state capital in May. However, permission was granted to the State Electricity Department.

(With inputs from ANI)