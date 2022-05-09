Himachal Pradesh On Alert, Seals All Interstate Borders Amid Khalistan Provocation

As the matter over Khalistan flags tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly intensifies, the police have been directed to seal all interstate borders or barriers of the state as well as “keep vigil at the places of probable hideouts”.

“ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders or barriers," a statement read.

The police further said that an FIR has been registered under sections 153-A, 153-B IPC, and section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 concerning the incident. Also, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been added to the FIR.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been identified as the main accused in the case, the added.

CM Thakur condemns the incident

Providing details of the state's action concerning the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Government has taken this issue seriously. We have also spoken with the Centre and we are trying to find who is behind this act".

He further informed that SIT has been constituted and further investigation is underway. He has directed the police to stay alert to further avoid such incidents in the future.

Further information will be given upon receiving more input from the intelligence forces.

Condemning the cowardly act, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said, "Inquiry ordered, FIR registered. CCTV footage is being analysed. We will take strict action against the culprits. I urge the people of the State to maintain peace. We will soon review security at our borders with other states".

Stating that the incident will not be tolerated, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader wrote in a series of tweets, 'There is only winter session in this assembly, so there is a need for more security arrangements here during that time".

धर्मशाला विधानसभा परिसर के गेट पर रात के अंधेरे में खालिस्तान के झंडे लगाने वाली कायरतापूर्ण घटना की मैं निंदा करता हूं।



"Taking advantage of this, this cowardly incident has been carried out, but we will not tolerate it", he said in another tweet.

Khalistan flags tied on gate of Himachal Assembly in Dharamshala

In breaking development, Republic TV has accessed visuals from Dharamshala where Khalistan flags were seen tied to the gates of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. Visuals from outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate indicate Khalistan flags that have been put up and inscribing found on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the region.

Sharing details of the act, SP Kangra, Khushal Sharma told ANI, "It might have happened late night or early morning today. We have removed the Khalistan flags from the Vidhan Sabha gate. It could be an act of some tourists from Punjab. We are going to register a case today".

(Image: PTI/ANI)