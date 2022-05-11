Himachal Pradesh Police Arrest First Accused In Khalistan Flag Provocation Case

In a breaking development, the Himachal Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested the first accused in connection with the planting of Khalistani flags at the Assembly gate in Dharamshala. Chief Minister Jairam Thakur informed reporters that one of the two miscreants was nabbed earlier today and the hunt is on for the second accused.

"Today at around 8.30 AM, under the supervision of IPS Vimukat Ranjan, the Himachal Pradesh SIT raided a house in Morinda and rounded up Harbir Singh alias Raju (30) in the case of Khalistan provocation. The police also raided the house of the second accused at Chamkaur Sahib in Ropar but failed to arrest Parmjit Singh as he fled from his house," the Himachal Pradesh police said in a statement.

On Sunday, Khalistan flags were found tied to the Assembly gate and inscribed on walls with an intent to provoke terror in the hill state that goes to elections later this year. The incident triggered a security scare in the state, with the police sealing all interstate borders and looking for “probable hideouts” of the miscreants.

An FIR has been filed under sections 153-A, 153-B IPC, and section 3 of HP Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1985 concerning the incident. Also, Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) has been added to the FIR. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, General Counsel to secessionist group 'Sikhs for Justice' has been identified as the main accused in the case.

Notably, earlier in March, Pannu called for hoisting the Khalistani flag in Shimla. In response, the Anti-Terrorist Front of India burnt the Khalistani flag outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Shimla and raised slogans against the demands of SFJ.

Khalistan flag provocation

Hours after the visuals of Khalistan flags tied to the gates of Assembly emerged, SFJ released another video of the incident. The banned outfit also released an image informing that the group is going to announce a voting date in Punjab to mark the Khalistan referendum.

Referring to Pannu's threat, CM Thakur said, "No one takes him seriously. But the recent incident is worrisome."

Last year in July, the Himachal police had filed a case against Pannu for threatening the Chief Minister against hoisting the tricolour on Independence Day, following which the security for dignitaries attending the August 15 ceremony in Shimla was tightened.