Himanta Biswa Sarma Decodes Ghulam Nabi Azad's Exit; Claims 'Rahul Gandhi Is Boon For BJP'

Weighing in on Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from Congress, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma contended that only Gandhis will remain in the party at some point in time. Speaking to the media on Friday, he attributed the desertion of leaders from Congress to the futile attempts to promote Rahul Gandhi in the party. He also asserted, "Rahul Gandhi is a boon for BJP. When people of India compare Rahul Gandhi to BJP leaders, they are miles ahead". Having spent over two decades in Congress, Sarma joined BJP in 2015 after coming down heavily on Gandhi's style of functioning.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma remarked, "If you read the Ghulam Nabi Azad letter and the letter I wrote in 2015, you will get a lot of similarities. The problem in the Congress party is that everyone knows that Rahul Gandhi is an immature, whimsical and unpredictable leader. Congress president Sonia Gandhi is not taking care of the party. Basically, all these years, she is only trying to promote her son. But that is a futile attempt. It is not happening neither are there any signs that her mission will be successful. As a result, the people who were loyal to the party are deserting (the party) one by one."

"This is a natural process. In 2015, I had predicted that some time will come in Congress party when only Gandhis will remain. All others will desert," he added.

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

In his 5-page resignation letter, Ghulam Nabi Azad opined that the entire consultative mechanism was demolished by Rahul Gandhi when he took over as Congress vice president in 2013. He lamented that all senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. To highlight the Wayanad MP's "immaturity" and "childish behaviour," he recalled the tearing up of a UPA ordinance in the full glare of media by Rahul Gandhi."

Pointing out the electoral downslide of Congress, Azad contended that the situation worsened after the 2019 Lok Sabha election when Sonia Gandhi took over as the interim president of the party. He asserted, "Worse still the 'remote control model' that demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government now applied to the Indian National Congress. While you are just a nominal figurehead, all the important decisions are being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs." Dubbing the organization election process a sham, he claimed that a proxy is being propped up to take charge of the party.