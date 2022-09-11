Himanta Biswa Sarma Security Breach: Case Registered Against Accused TRS Leader Nand Vyas

In the latest update on the security breach incident of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Telangana's Hyderabad, the police on Saturday registered a case against the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) leader Nand Kishore Vyas who climbed onto the stage of a Ganeshotsav rally at Mojamjahi Market and dismantled Assam CM's microphone.

According to the Hyderabad police, the TRS leader Nand Kishore Vyas who is accused of breaching the security of CM Himanta has been booked under sections 354, 341 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Notably, this comes after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah took note of the security breach of Assam CM, a Z+ security protectee, and sought a response from the Telangana Chief Secretary. This development holds significance as earlier in the day, Assam DGP also spoke to Telangana DGP on phone about the incident.

Assam CM security breach | Case registered on TRS Leader Nand Kishore Vyas for trying to confront Assam CM & also for trying to dismantle mike on the podium at Mojamjahi Market yesterday. Accused TRS leader is booked under 354, 341 & 506 IPC: Prasad Rao, Circle Inspector, Abids — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2022

'I think it was premeditated': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

On Saturday, the BJP leader and Assam CM Himanta Sarma spoke about the security breach incident and alleged that the action was pre-planned and that he had not even started speaking against CM KCR when the incident unfolded.

Speaking to the media, Sarma said, "During my function, a TRS supporter came to me. He told me why I spoke against Telangana CM. Then I told him that I have not yet started speaking. People took him away from my proximity after this Telangana police took him away from the ground."

"I think it was premeditated. The person told me why I spoke against Telangana CM but that I hadn't started speaking. Only the organiser spoke at that time. From that, I can tell that it was pre-planned. It looks like the script was ready. The question is who has planned it," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

It is pertinent to mention that after the security breach incident, on Friday, accused TRS leader Vyas was taken to the Abid Road Police Station but was later released. Coming out of the police station, the TRS leader warned the saffron party, saying, "During the rally, the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma instead of talking about what he came for, whether he came for the election campaign or not, started unnecessarily bashing our Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao. I could not tolerate it, and therefore went up the stage, and requested him to leave."

He further said, "If in the future, any of your leaders come and talk ill about our CM, we will not tolerate it, and give a befitting reply to him/ her."