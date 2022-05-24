Hindu Sadhu Assaulted & Hair Chopped Off On Video In MP's Khandwa; Accused Arrested

In a shocking development, a Hindu seer was assaulted in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa. The sadhu was also abused and his hair was chopped off. The accused in the matter has been arrested and an investigation has been launched, police said.

According to the video, which has now gone viral, a person can be seen assaulting and chopping off the sadhu's hair while others are watching. The clip was reportedly recorded inside a salon. The seer was also abused.

'Accused arrested, investigation on,' says police

Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that the accused has been arrested and is being questioned. He said that a search for Sadhu is on so that he can find a police complaint.

"The video which has been going viral is from Khandwa's Roshni chowk in which a Sadhu is being thrashed and abused. His hair is also chopped. The accused has been arrested and we are interrogating him. There was no complaint regarding the incident in the police station. We have taken cognizance of the video. We are trying to find the Sadhu. Based on his complaint, a case will be registered," Singh said.

This is not the first incident in recent times where Sadhus have been attacked. On May 26 last year, a temple priest was allegedly murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki. The priest was reportedly sleeping on the temple premises when he was attacked with a sharp object.

A month before the Barabanki incident, a 50-year-old temple priest was found dead with stab wounds in Bulandshahr. In March 2021, a blood-soaked body of a priest was found in a temple in Agra and upon investigation, it was discovered that an axe was allegedly used to commit the crime.

In May 2020, a sadhu's body was found at his ashram in the Nanded district of Maharashtra. In March 2020, a terrifying incident was reported from Palghar where a mob had lynched a Hindu sadhu to death. A video of the crime was also widely shared on social media. In July 2020, a shiv temple caretaker was murdered in Meerut. In October 2020, a temple priest died after he was set ablaze by a few people at Bukna village of Rajasthan.