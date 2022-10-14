After the plea for scientific investigation of the 'Shivling' found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises was rejected by a Varanasi district court, the Hindus side said that it will approach a higher court next. In the petition, the Hindu side had sought carbon dating of the claimed 'Shivling', but the court order cited damage to the structure while using the ground penetrating radar which could hurt religious sentiments.

Gyanvapi mosque case | Judge has rejected our demand of seeking carbon dating. We are waiting for the order copy. The option of going to the High Court is available to us and we will place our point before the High Court also: Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav,in Varanasi#Uttarpradesh pic.twitter.com/9NmVqHNBEz — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2022

"The respected Judge has rejected our demand of seeking carbon dating and using radar penetrating equipment," Advocate Madan Mohan Yadav representing the Hindu side told reporters after the verdict. "The judge said that there is no need for carbon dating as our arguments were not strong enough, thus he said that this matter should be closed here. We are waiting for the order copy, we will analyse it and then approach higher courts", he added.

"We were really excited that the verdict would be in our favour and our wishes would be fulfilled but the honourable Judge has put a break. So we will analyse the order copy and again put forth our arguments", the advocate asserted. A request application for carbon dating of the structure was submitted on September 22 which according to the Hindu side is a 'Shivling' that was identified near the "wazookhana", a small reservoir used by Muslim devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering the namaz, in the mosque.

Advocate Vishnu Jain, also representing the Hindu side in Gyanvapi case, said that he would move the Supreme Court over the matter although the date to challenge this order was not specified. "Court has rejected our demand of seeking carbon dating. We'll move to Supreme Court against this order & challenge it there. I cannot announce the date as of now, but we'll soon challenge this order in Supreme Court," he told the reporters.

Countering the Hindu side, the Muslim side said that the claimed 'Shivling' is actually a part of a fountain and argued that "If the object gets damaged in the name of carbon dating, it amounts to the defiance of the order of the Supreme Court". Carbon dating is basically the method used to determine the age of objects including dead organisms, rocks and fossils. Using a penetrating radar, scientists calculate the amount of carbon-14 which decayed and is present in the objects. Elements like Potassium-40, Uranium -235 and Thorium-232 are also analysed to determine the age.