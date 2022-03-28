Hindus Can Be Given Minority Status Too, Says Centre In Response To Plea Filed In SC

On Sunday, the Centre submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that state governments can declare any religious or linguistic community, including Hindus, as a member of a minority community within the state.

The development follows a plea filed by petitioner advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay last year in the apex court that sought directions for framing guidelines identifying minorities at the state level, stating that the Hindu population is a minority in over 10 states of the country. In the plea, the petitioner said that the minority population of Hindus in such states is not able to get the benefits of schemes meant for minorities. Earlier, the Supreme Court directed the Centre to file a reply to the plea seeking minority benefits to Hindu communities in over 10 states.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Minority Affairs submitted its response to that matter concerning whether the members of Hinduism, Judaism, and Baha'i can establish and administer educational institutions in the states where they are minorities. The ministry said in its response on Sunday that the state governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority within their territorial extent.

"It is submitted that the state governments can also declare a religious or linguistic community as a minority community within the said state. For instance, the Maharashtra government has notified 'Jews' as a minority community within the state. Moreover, the Karnataka government has notified Urdu, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi, Tulu, Lamani, Hindi, Konkani, and Gujarati languages as minority languages within the state of Karnataka," Ministry of Minority Affairs said in its response.

Petitioner's allegation not correct

In the response filed by the Centre, Ministery of Minority Affairs states that petitioners' allegations regarding that the followers of Judaism, Bahaism, and Hinduism Manipur cannot establish and administer educational institutions of their choice are not correct. "These communities who are real minorities in Ladakh, Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Kashmir, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Manipur cannot establish and administer educational institutions of their choice is not correct," Ministery of Minority Affairs said in its response.

Minority schemes for underprivileged

The petitioner Upadhyay challenged the validity of section 2(f) of the National Commission for Minority Education Institution Act(NCMEI), 2004 alleged that it gives unbridled powers to the Centre. the concerned section under the act empowers the centre to identify and notify minority communities in India.

Denying the allegation, the Ministery said the NCMEI act does not violate any of the provisions of the Constitution. It also rejected the allegation regarding section 2(f).

Furthermore, the Ministery informed the SC that all the minority welfare schemes are meant for underprivileged students and economically weaker sections of the minority community and are thus not for everyone belonging to the minority community.

"These schemes are only enabling provisions so as to achieve inclusiveness and therefore cannot be held to suffer from any infirmity. The support given, under these schemes, to the disadvantaged/underprivileged children/candidates of minority communities cannot be faulted with", the affidavit stated.

Dismiss the petition

The Centre has also stated in its reply that the Supreme Court had either disposed of or dismissed three previous writ petitions filed by the same petitioner seeking identical reliefs, and so has requested that the current case be dismissed as well. A bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will hear the matter on Monday, according to a report on LiveLaw.

(Input with PTI)