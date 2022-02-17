'Hindustani Bhau' Granted Bail By Mumbai Court In Dharavi Student Protest Case

Social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani Bhau' was granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court on Thursday. He was arrested on February 1 for allegedly instigating the students and orchestrating riots outside Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad's residence. On February 5, he was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

"The Mumbai sessions court on Thursday granted bail to social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias 'Hindustani Bhau' in the matter of Dharavi students protest over online exams," Advocate Aniket Nikam told ANI.

Earlier, his lawyer had informed that Fhatak tendered an 'unconditional apology' in the court vowing to cooperate with the investigation. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Mulya, Advocate of Hindustani Bhau maintained that while Fhatak's 'cause' was right, the events that followed were unfortunate.

We have tendered an unconditional apology in court. Our cause was right, we had come to support the students. Unfortunately, it was misused and it turned into a riot. We will cooperate in the police investigation: Mahesh Mulya, Advocate of Vikas Pathak alias Hindustani Bhau pic.twitter.com/5RXEIipaVM — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

Hindustani Bhau responsible for Dharavi protest: Police

Hindustani Bhau was arrested for instigating the students to protest and demand online exams for classes 10 and 12 in February. The second accused was arrested and identified as Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan. The police in its report have informed that Hindustani Bhau allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest. It also stated that he had uploaded a video of him 'instigating the students' on Instagram.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

In the aftermath, hundreds of students protested near the residence of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai seeking the cancellation of offline exams. In Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses, police said.

After the protests, the Dharavi Police registered an FIR against Fhatak under multiple sections of IPC including rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.