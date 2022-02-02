Last Updated:

Maharashtra students protest: 'Hindustani Bhau' Tenders Unconditional Apology In Court; Avers 'cause Was Right'

A day after the Mumbai Police arrested "Hindustani Bhau", his lawyer has informed that they have tendered an "unconditional apology" in the court.

A day after the Mumbai Police arrested social media influencer Vikas Fhatak alias "Hindustani Bhau", his lawyer has informed that they have tendered an "unconditional apology" in the court. Speaking to ANI, Mahesh Mulya, Advocate of Hindustani Bhau maintained that Fhatak's "cause" was right as he came out to support the students.

However, he acknowledged that the events that followed were unfortunate. The social media influencer has now agreed to cooperate in the police investigation, Mulya informed.

Hindustani Bhau sent to police custody by the court

Meanwhile, Hindustani Bhau and another person were arrested by the Dharavi Police on Tuesday, following which the former has been sent to police custody until February 4. He was arrested for instigating the students to protest and demand online exams for classes 10 and 12 in view of COVID-19.

The second accused was arrested and identified as Iqrar Khan Vakhar Khan. The police in its report has informed that Hindustani Bhau allegedly asked the students to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad to protest.

In the video, he can be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

The Dharavi Police has registered FIR against Fhatak under multiple sections of IPC including that for rioting, Maharashtra Police Act, Disaster Management Act and Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act. It added that "Hindustani Bhau" had uploaded a video of him on Instagram instigating the students. 

Maharashtra: Students protest over offline exams

Students on Monday staged protests in Mumbai and Nagpur demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, while the Maharashtra government strongly defended its decision, saying it has been taken after careful consideration.

Hundreds of students protested near the residence of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai seeking cancellation of offline exams for classes X to XII, leading to baton charge by police.

In Nagpur, agitating students damaged two buses, police said. Defending the state government's decision to conduct offline exams of Classes X and XII, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the step had been taken after careful consideration. He said  that steps like maintaining social distancing, disinfecting schools, wearing masks and checking whether double dose has been administered, will be taken while conducting the exams.

"The decision taken by the education minister to hold offline exams of 10th and 12th standard has been made after careful consideration," Tope told reporters in Jalna.

