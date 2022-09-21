HM Amit Shah Announces Historic Success Against Left-wing Extremism; Lauds Security Forces

India achieved a major milestone in its fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE), said Home Minister Amit Shah on September 21 after the setting up of permanent camps by security forces in Jharkhand’s Buddha Pahad, Bihar’s Chakrabandha (Gaya), and Bhimbandh, considered to be the bastions of left-wing terrorists. In a long conflict held with the left-wing extremists, the security forces have gunned down 14 Maoists and over 590 either surrendered or were arrested, he revealed.

HM Shah said the success has been achieved under PM Modi’s leadership and by following a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, “Our security forces have achieved commendable success in fight against Naxals. Zero tolerance policy of Home Ministry against terrorism and Left-wing extremism (LWE) will continue,” said Amit Shah.

‘A major milestone in internal security’

For achieving the historic achievement, Home Minister Shah congratulated the CRPF and said, “A historic milestone in the internal security of the country has been crossed. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji, the security forces have achieved unprecedented success in the decisive battle against Left Wing Extremism across the country. For this @crpfindia, I congratulate the security agencies and the state police forces.”

For the first time, the security forces have established permanent camps in the LWE bastions said Shah, “For the first time, permanent camps of security forces have been established by successfully evacuating Maoists from the inaccessible areas of Buddha Pahad, Chakrabandha and Bhimbandh. @narendramodi The policy of zero tolerance of the Ministry of Home Affairs against terrorism and LWE under the leadership of Ji will continue and this fight will intensify further.”

Result of ‘months-long battle’

The security forces, in months-long operations in the bastion of the Maoists, killed 14 Maoists and even forced some top terrorists to surrender. “In these months-long operations in the top Maoist strongholds, security forces achieved unprecedented success, in which 14 Maoists were killed and over 590 arrested/surrendered. In which bounty Maoists of lakhs and crores like Mithilesh Mahto who had a reward of ₹ 1 crore have been caught," said the CRPF.

Significantly, Amit Shah speaking at the Central Zonal Council meeting in August 2022, mentioned the drastic decrease in the number of violence-related incidents and killings in the LWE areas. “In 2009, 1,005 people died in militant violence, while in 2021, 147 people were killed... from 96 violent incidents at police stations were reported in 2009, it came down to 46 in 2021,” he said.