HM Amit Shah To Hold 3 Meetings On Security And Development Projects During J&K Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who will embark on a two-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir from Friday will be holding three crucial marathon meetings during his stay in the valley. While one of the meetings has been scheduled for today (March 18), two other meetings will take place in J&K on Saturday.

According to official sources, the three meetings will be based on security and development concerning the prevailing security situation and ongoing developmental projects in Jammu and Kashmir. While the meetings will be attended by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and many other senior officials, Shah will also take part in the 83rd Raising Day of the CRPF. While the Home Minister will reach J&K by Friday evening, check his detailed schedule for the two days.

HM Shah to hold high-level meetings on J&K's security and developmental

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who has a schedule of lined up meetings on the security and development scenario during his visit to J&K will reach around 7 pm on Friday evening. Amongst these, two important meetings will be on the developmental project ongoing in the valley, while the third meeting, scheduled for Saturday, March 19 will focus on the security situation especially focusing on the border areas and also on the upcoming Amarnath yatra and elections.

He will also visit the Mahanpur village in the Kathua district where the construction of the high-security prison is ongoing. He will not only review the construction of the prison but will also discuss the arrangements. Following this, he will be holding a final meeting which will take place around three and half hours before leaving for Delhi. On the same day, the Home Minister will also participate in the 83rd Raising Day Program of the CRPF.

(Image: PTI)