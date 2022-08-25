Home Minister Amit Shah Calls High-level Review Meeting On J&K's Security And Development

In a big development, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs headed by Amit Shah has called for a high-level security review meeting today, August 25 to review the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Notably, the meeting in Delhi will be attended by J&K's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha along with top civil and police officers of the Union Territory.

It is significant to mention that this meeting will be the first security review meeting after the successful Amarnath Yatra in the Union Territory of J&K. Republic has learned that the top brass of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be briefed on the present security scenario in the UT, recent attempts of Pakistan to carry out major terror strikes, including Fidayeen attack on the Army’s operational base in Rajouri and three foiled infiltration attempts. Notably, apart from J&K L-G Manoj Sinha, J&K DG Police Dilbag Singh along with other officials will remain present in the meeting.

Indian army foiled 3 infiltration attempts in 3 days

The alerted heroes of the Indian army foiled three infiltration attempts in J&K in three days. Notably, an infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army at LOC in Pallanwala in the Akhnoor sector on the night of August 23. Whereas on August 22, the security forces recovered the bodies of two Pakistan-based terrorists who were killed while making an infiltration attempt, however, they were killed after they stepped on a minefield, activating a series of mines. In addition to these, the Indian Army on August 21, not only foiled an infiltration attempt in the Jhangar sector of J&K's Nowshera but also nabbed one Pakistani terrorist.

Rajouri Fidayeen attack

According to 11 Rajasthan Rifles, two terrorists on August 10, were spotted crossing the fence of the Army camp at Pargal, which is located around 6 km from the Darhal police station. The jawans deployed in the area retaliated against the infiltration attempt and an encounter broke out with the terrorists leaving five army personnel injured, of whom four succumbed to their injuries. Notably, the army neutralised the two terrorists terrorist, who according to sources had links with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), in the exchange of fire during the encounter operation.