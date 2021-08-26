Home Ministry Appoints IPS Pankaj Kumar Singh As BSF DG & Sanjay Arora As ITBP DG

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday announced the appointments of the new Director General of Border Security Force and Director General of Indo-Tibetan Border Police. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs to appoint Pankaj Kumar Singh, IPS of Rajasthan Cadre from 1988. Pankaj Kumar Singh is presently serving as the Special DG, BSF, and will now be appointed Director-General, Border Security Force (DG BSF), from the date of joining the post and up to December 31, 2022.

IPS Pankaj Kumar Singh appointed DG BSF by Ministry of Home Affairs

IPS Sanjay Arora appointed DG ITBP

The committee also approved the appointment of Sanjay Arora, IPS, from Tamil Nadu Cadre, 1988. Sanjay Arora is presently serving as Special DG CRPF Special Director General Central Reserve Police Force, and will now be appointed to the position of DG ITBP, Director General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police. Department of Personnel and Training, the home ministry informed in the notification.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet also approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for appointment of Balaji Srivastav, IPS (AGMUT:88) as Director General, Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) from the date of joining the post and up to March 31, 2024.

Earlier last month, IPS Balaji Srivastav had been appointed to hold the additional charge of the new Commissioner of Police, Delhi, following the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, the present Commissioner of Police. IPS Balaji Srivastav is an IPS officer of the 1988 batch and at present, has been assigned the responsibility of Special Commissioner of Delhi police. Srivastav has been serving as Special Commissioner of Police Vigilance in Delhi Police.

Balaji Srivastava has served as the Director General of Police (DG) of Puducherry and Mizoram, as well as additional director general of police (ADG) of Andaman and Nicobar.

Earlier, Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the new Delhi Police Commissioner by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the month of July. A 1984-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Asthana was Director-General of Border Security force (BSF). DG-ITBP SS Deswal has been appointed to take up additional charge of DG-BSF till the appointment of a regular incumbent.



Image: Republic World