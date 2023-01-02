Home Ministry Takes Cognizance Of Delhi Hit & Run; 'Accused Were Drunk', Reveals FIR

The Union Home Ministry on Monday took cognizance of the Delhi hit-and-run case where a 20-year-old riding a scooty met with an accident, with her clothes entangled in the wheel of the car due to which she was dragged for 10 km in outer Delhi's Khanjawala area. Home Minister Amit Shah sought a report on the case, directing the officials to 'act swiftly without any fear'.

Sensational details in FIR

Meanwhile, Republic accessed the First Information Report in the case. In the FIR, the police have stated that the car, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno was owned by one Ashutosh and was taken for a night by his friends Deepak Khanna and Amit Khanna at around 7 pm on December 31, 2022, and was parked back in his house, at 5 am, on January 1, 2023, in an accidental state. When enquired, Amit and Deepak told Ashutosh that they, in a drunken state, had hit a girl on scooty and escaped towards the Kanjhawala road.

As per the FIR, Deepak has told the police that he was driving the car, while Manoj Mittal was sitting in the front passenger seat. In the back, Mithun was sitting in the middle, with Krishan on his right side and Amit on his left.

"On the road from Krishan Vihar to Shani Bazar, they hit a girl on her scooty with the car, who fell on the road. Post this, they fled towards the Kanjhawala road, and stopped the car near Jonty Village only to see the body of the girl on the scooty, entangled in the wheels of the car. Seeing this, they got scared and went to the house of Ashutosh and parked the car, before going to their respective residences," the FIR in Hindi roughly read.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the woman's death. Produced before the Rohini Court, the arrested-- Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal (27)-- have been sent to 3-day police custody.

Post-mortem complete, family refuses to do last rites before report comes

Meanwhile, the victim's body was shifted from the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital to the Maulana Azad Medical College where the postmortem was conducted for over 1.5 hours by a team of doctors. Her body will be handed over to the family for the last rites on Tuesday.