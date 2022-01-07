Home Ministry's Probe Team Grills 4 Punjab City Police Chiefs Over PM's Security Breach

As the 3-member Home Ministry (MHA) panel visits the site of the security breach of PM Modi's cavalcade, sources report that the officials have questioned four Punjab city police chiefs. The 3-member panel led by Sudhir Saxena has visited the site and summoned Moga, Faridkot, Bathinda and Ferozepur police chiefs for questioning. The team also inspected the 500-meter expanse of the Pyarayana flyover where PM Modi's car was stranded for 15-20 minutes while enroute to Ferozepur, leading to a major security breach.

MHA summons 4 Punjab city police chiefs

On Thursday, MHA accused the state police of not following the 'Blue Book' which instructs to prepare a contingency route for the PM's visit. However, the Punjab government has submitted a preliminary report to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) claiming that protesters gathered on the PM's route suddenly. Amid the political war of words, the Supreme Court has directed the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to secure and preserve the travel records of PM Modi's Punjab visit. Moreover, SC has also stayed the probes by both MHA & Punjab govt till the next hearing on Monday, January 10.

PM Modi security breach

On Wednesday, PM Modi, who was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crores and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur, returned to Delhi after a brief security breach. As per the MHA, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road instead of the helicopter due to bad weather. Around 30 km away from Hussainiwala, the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked by some protestors leading to PM Modi being stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes. The MHA termed it a major lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and his cavalcade was reversed to Bathinda airport.

As several Congress officials 'celebrated' PM Modi's return to Delhi without holding his rally, sources stated that PM Modi told airport officials to 'thank CM Channi as he had made it alive to Bathinda'. On the other hand, Punjab CM refuted any security breach and added that the state govt was not aware of the PM's route change. Meanwhile, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad.