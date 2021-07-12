Honour Killing Case: SC Cancels Bail Of Man Co-accused Of Killing Kerala Youth Before Wife

The Supreme Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted by Rajasthan High Court to the accused in the honour killing case of a Kerala youth. A man was allegedly shot dead in front of his pregnant wife by his brother-in-law. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked the accused to surrender.

The Supreme Court bench while setting aside the order of the Rajasthan High Court which granted bail to the accused in its order stated, "In the above background, the opinion passed by the High Court is not sustainable and is accordingly set aside. The bail granted is cancelled. We direct the Respondent to surrender before the district judge. Taking into nature of the offence, we allow the appeal.''

The order cancelling the bail of Mukesh, the accused came after a plea of his sister, Mamta Nair. The wife of the deceased approached the apex court to challenge the High Court's bail order. Her brother, Mukesh, who is accused of conspiring to murder her husband, was released on bail in December last year. Mamta said that the accused tried to intimidate her after getting bail, directly and indirectly through relatives and others.

The Honour killing case of Amit Nair

A Jaipur-based girl, Mamta had earlier married Amit Nair, a friend of Mukesh Choudhary from Kerala against the wishes of her parents in August 2015. Amit was shot dead in 2017 allegedly at the instance of his in-laws for marrying Mamta. On May 17, 2017, the FIR was lodged by Amit's mother Rama Devi in Jaipur under sections 452 (house trespass), 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

In 2017, Mamta's parents and two other men are stated to have barged into the couple's home in Rajasthan and shot her husband before attempting to drag her back to her parental house. Mamta was six months pregnant at that time. Mamta said in her appeal claimed that the plot to kill her husband was hatched by her parents, and brother along with other co-conspirators hired to carry out the act. Senior Advocate Indira Jaising, who represented Mamta in the top court said that this court had earlier denied bail to Mukesh Choudhary.

