'Hope This Date Is The Final One': Nirbhaya's Mother On March 20 Death Warrant For Rapists

The four convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape case will be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am, a Delhi court has said. Speaking to the media after the court's hearing, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said that she hopes that the date issued by Delhi's Patiala House Court is the final one and the convicts will be hanged on the given date.

'I hope this date is the final one'

She said, "Death warrant has been issued as they ran out of legal remedies. Mercy petition of all four of them was rejected. Finally, today, the fourth death warrant was issued. I hope this date is the final one and they should be hanged on the same date and justice be given to Nirbhaya"

Speaking about the delay tactics by the convict's lawyer AP Singh, she said, "Their effort is to make sure that death warrant is not issued and delay the date of hanging. Everything has an end. Until and unless they are hanged, we are prepared to fight at any moment. I will consider that I have won on the day they are hanged."

President Kovind rejected the last mercy plea

On Wednesday, the Delhi government moved to the court seeking a fresh date for the execution of four convicts, saying their all legal remedies are exhausted. President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the last mercy plea, filed by Pawan Gupta. The trial court had on February 17 issued a fresh date, March 3 at 6 am, for the execution of death warrants for the four convicts -- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) -- in the case.

The execution of their death warrants has been deferred thrice so far due to delays by them in exhausting legal remedies. All the convicts in the case are to be hanged together. The President had already rejected the mercy petitions of Mukesh, Vinay and Akshay.

READ | Nirbhaya Rape Case: Fourth death warrant issued, convicts to be hanged on March 20

READ | Nirbhaya's rapists continue to find loopholes in the legal process: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Nirbhaya rape and murder case

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015.

The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

READ | Delhi govt moves court for fresh execution date of Nirbhaya rapists, hearing tomorrow

READ | President rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict Pawan; rapists exhaust all legal remedies

(With agency inputs)