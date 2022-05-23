Hoshiarpur Borewell Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Field's Owner, Investigation Launched

Following the tragic death of a six-year-old boy who fell into a 300-feet deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Sunday, a case has been filed against Satvir Singh for negligence. Satvir Singh is the owner of the field where the borewell was located.

As per the latest reports, an FIR has been filed upon the complaints of the family members of the child under sections 304-A, 279, and 188 of the Indian Penal Code. While no arrests have been so far, the police have launched a further investigation after registering the FIR.

This came after the six-year-old Rithik Roshan died after falling into the borewell. Though he was rescued after 8 hours of extensive operation, he later succumbed during treatment at the hospital.

Condoling the death of the minor boy, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann also took to Twitter and further announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the boy's family. “6-year-old Rithik from Hoshiarpur died after falling into a borewell. May God give strength to the family. The loss of the family cannot be met but we are with them in this hour of grief. I have issued instructions to the family to provide assistance of Rs 2 lakhs,” Mann tweeted in Punjabi.

Hoshiarpur borewell tragedy

The tragic incident took place on Sunday in the Khiala Bulanda village near Bairampur in Hoshiarpur when the minor boy fell into the deep borewell while he was fleeing from stray dogs. Reportedly, the boy climbed on a pipe of the well to save himself but unfortunately fell into the well after the jute bag covering the borewell shaft could not support the weight of the child.

He was playing near the field owned by Satvir Singh and came running to the borewell in his field after he was chased by stray dogs.

Following this, the district administration immediately took the necessary steps and initial rescue operation for rescuing the boy. Teams of the Indian Army and the National Disaster Response Force also reached the spot. Medical teams were also deployed for giving immediate aid if required. After a struggle of around 8 hours, the boy was finally rescued and was immediately rushed to the hospital. However, he later passed away during treatment.

Image: Republic World