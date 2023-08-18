House Of Man Accused Of Raping Five-year-old Demolished In Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh government demolished the house of the 35-year old man accused of raping a minor on Friday, August 18. The action was carried out in the presence of district administration officials and the state police.

A joint team of district administration and state police reached the accused’s house on Friday morning. The team arrived at the site with a bulldozer, but the vehicle could not go into the narrow lane where the house was located. The house was demolished using smaller machines.

The accused, identified as Rakesh Verma, allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Satna district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The five-year-old girl had been missing sinch 5 pm Wednesday and she was later found at a distance. The child has received severe injuries on her private parts and is currently undergoing treatment in Mewa, Madhya Pradesh.

The victim reportedly begged for alms, and the accused had allegedly lured her on the pretext of giving her candies. The police confirmed that medical reports establish that the girl was raped.

12 years ago, the accused had raped a minor girl and was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under several sections including Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act, informed Neeraj Khare, SDM Satna.

However, he was released after seven years of imprisonment and the remaining three years were pardoned for his good behavior by the jail authorities.