Landlord Who Demanded 4 Months Rent Hacked To Death By Tenant In Chennai

A Chennai-based retired bank employee was hacked to death by his tenant when he demanded four months' pending rent. The deceased, Gunasekar, owned a house at Kundrathur in which the 21-year-old Ajith and his parents live as tenants. Due to the coronavirus lockdown, neither Ajith nor his parents had any source of income over the last 4 months, according to reports.

An argument broke between tenants and the house owner over the rent issue which turned violent, during which Ajith attacked the house owner Gunasekar with a knife. The house owner succumbed to his injuries at the spot. The tenant Ajith was immediately arrested by police and Gunasekar's body was sent to autopsy.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,756 positive cases of Covid-19 and 64 deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases 1,22,350 in the state, the health department said. The official data further revealed that the state has 46,480 active cases and 1,700 deaths so far.

Out of this, Chennai has reported 1,261 positive cases, bringing the city’s total to 72,500. Apart from Chennai, 273 cases were reported in Chengalpattu, 300 in Thiruvallur, 133 in Kancheepuram,12 in Ariyalur, 87 in Coimbatore, 71 in Cuddalore, 32 in Dharmapuri, 10 each in Dindigul, Erode, Thirupathur and Nilgiris, 13 in Kallakurichi, 115 in Kanyakumari, seven in Karur, 14 in Krishnagiri, 379 in Madurai, 19 in Nagapattinam, 12 in Namakkal, three in Perambalur, 31 in Pudukottai, 16 in Ranipet, 65 in Ramanathapuram, 68 in Salem, 34 in Sivagangai, 27 in Tenkasi, 15 in Thanjavur, 75 in Theni, 300 in Thiruvallur, 55 in Thiruvannamalai, 38 in Thiruvarur, 141 in Thoothukudi, six in Tirunelveli, 26 in Tiruppur, 21 in Trichy, 160 in Vellore, 104 in Villupuram and 70 in Virudhunagar, the health department said informed.

(With Agency inputs)