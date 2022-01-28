After the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra, former AG Mukul Rohatgi who represented the saffron party before the apex court spoke to Republic TV, discussing how the ouster of the legislators was 'unconstitutional and undemocratic'.

"This was a case where all democratic norms were thrown to the whims, by not only the Speaker but the House. All legislators belonging to one party were suspended abruptly without any hearing or asking for an explanation for a period of one year. This was by a resolution of the House, not the Speaker," said Mukul Rohatgi.

"The House was playing partisan politics and members of the Opposition were suspended without any procedure established by law. This suspension was illegal, the right of the speaker is to suspend either till for the rest of day when someone is unruly or maximum for the session. This was un-parliamentarian, unconstitutional, and undemocratic," he added.

'Brute majority of House prevailed': Rohatgi

Explaining the drawbacks of the suspension, the senior advocate stated that the 12 constituencies helmed by the suspended MLAs went without a voice for 7-8 months. "Those constituencies which they represent go for a year without having a voice. Issues of water, electricity, none can be raised because lakhs of people are without a voice. This was the brute majority of the House that prevailed in this manner," he remarked.

Discussing the possible repercussions of the judgment on the House he said, "I don't think the judgment will have a ramification on the House. Everyone has a right to have a voice. They have suffered enough they were suspended in July, we are at the end of January. I don't think it's correct for the majority to take action based on personal reasons."

SC revokes suspension of BJP MLAs

In a huge setback for the MVA government on Friday, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from Maharashtra. A three-judge bench comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar was hearing their plea against their suspension for a period of one year.

The bench ruled, "We have no hesitation in allowing these writ petitions and to declare the impugned resolution directing suspension of the petitioners beyond the period of the remainder of the concerned Monsoon Session held in July 2021 is non est in the eyes of law, nullity, unconstitutional, substantively illegal and irrational. The impugned resolution is thus, declared to be ineffective, insofar as the period beyond the remainder of the stated Session in which the resolution came to be passed".