How A Drug Probe Led Kerala Officials To Reach An Abandoned Japanese Bunker 2000 Km Away

A joint operation conducted last month by the Kerala Excise Department, in collaboration with the Customs (preventive) wing from Kochi and Kolkata, and the Coast Guard, has led to the seizure and destruction of a substantial cache of methamphetamine, a chemical drug, weighing a total of 80 kilograms.

The value of the destroyed drugs in the international market is estimated to exceed 100 crores. The team also successfully recovered an additional 2.304 kilograms of the drug, valued at around 2.5 crores, which had been surrendered by locals to the authorities.

How did Kerala Excise reach Nicobar island 1800 kilometres away and unearth the contraband?

Described as a "historic operation with no parallel in recent times" by a customs officer, this operation has exposed a new route of drug trafficking into the mainland.

The curious case began on February 21, 2023. The excise range officer ET Shiju of Manjeri Excise Range at Manjeri in Malappuram caught three youngsters — Nishant, Abdul Azeez and Sirajuddin — in possession of methamphetamine weighing 495.6 grams. These were sealed in three separate covers. During the probe, the accused revealed the consignment was received by them from Car Nicobar, the island within the Indian territory but off the Indian mainland by over 2000 kilometres.

What raised eyebrows within the investigation team was the remarkable purity of the seized consignment. "In typical NDPS cases, we usually find drug purity around 70 per cent, but this consignment had a purity level exceeding 90 per cent. This raised suspicions about the involvement of a significant syndicate," stated a customs source.

Stepping into the role of lead investigator, RN Baiju from the Excise Crime Branch received assistance from a confidential informant who provided vital information about the drug's source. Through diligent inquiry, the investigative team managed to trace the intricate route taken by these narcotics from a remote island to the southern shores of the Indian mainland.

Narcotics branded as 'refined Chinese tea'

The story took a unique twist when it was discovered that a vessel had dumped approximately 600 kilograms of methamphetamine in 2019, fearing interception by the Indian Coast Guard near Nicobar Island. These drugs, cleverly disguised as 'refined Chinese tea,' were carried by ocean currents and eventually washed up on the shores of Malacca, where they were discovered by locals.

"The vessel had jettisoned these drugs, labelling them as refined Chinese tea. These packets eventually drifted ashore. In 2019, a group of locals came into possession of them, setting off a chain of large-scale distribution of this chemical drug," explained the officer.

The probe team secured an informant, a student in Kerala who was connected to the island and yet had information about villagers who possessed the drugs that came floating to their coast. With the informant's help, the excise geo-located a Japanese bunker, which was near an abandoned government building at Malacca. The devastation caused by the 2004 tsunami had rendered this place uninhabitable.

Soon, Kerala Excise Minister MB Rajesh took the initiative to secure the support of the customs and coast guard to investigate the case in Nicobar Island.

A joint probe by the three-member excise team along with the Customs officials left for the island on August 18 and reached the bunker on August 21. A team of officials from Customs in Kolkata and the Coast Guard also reached the spot along with the Nicobar district administration.

Contraband hidden in an abandoned Japanese bunker

The informant had revealed to the sleuths the exact location of the drugs that were concealed inside a Japanese war bunker. The well-shaped bunker had an iron lid and one had to walk down 10 steps down to enter two chambers within. The informer had stated 25 packets of Metamphathamine, each weighing 2 kilograms were kept in this chamber

"We came to know that 80 kilograms of Methamphetamine is held in the bunker. The remaining 420 kilograms are still out there," stated the source.

However, as they attempted to open the bunker's lid, they encountered a significant challenge—it was filled with water. Despite efforts to pump out the water and remove the sand using heavy machinery, they were unable to secure the entire contraband. Nevertheless, they managed to destroy all possible access to the chamber.

"We couldn't secure the entire contraband, however, using heavy machinery we destroyed all possible access for anyone to enter its chamber," stated the source.

Kerala excise team then managed to gather local intelligence and to their shock, they found that locals at large had the drugs. The school children were using these drugs to a large extent on the island and the Nicobar inhabitants made money out of it by selling the contraband to the Indian mainland.

Local law enforcement joins operation

On August 23, based on the intelligence gathered by the Kerala Excise called in captains of all the 15 villages on the island.

"The captains called the contraband refined Chinese tea because that was what was written in the contraband that floated to their coast. To their astonishment, the captains were not only well aware of the drugs but also knew the primary sellers on the island. With the cooperation of the captains, 2.3 kilograms of drugs were voluntarily surrendered by the villagers to the police through the district administration.

Nicobar authorities set plan to counter drug menace

A meeting held subsequently at the Nicobar Deputy Commissioner's office has asked village captains to visit homes and families to alert them of narcotic addiction among youths. It has also put forth steps to nab drug peddlers on the tiny island. The administration has called for willful surrender of methamphetamine packets to its citizens. Republic tried to connect with Hari Kalliath IAS, the Deputy Commissioner of Nicobar island who was instrumental in the operation. The author was told, the IAS officer was transferred to Chandigarh a day ago.

Nevertheless, the narcotic case in Kerala has exposed a completely unheard route of chemical contrabands reaching the mainland from the far-off island of Nicobar. The investigation is ongoing on the people who transport these contrabands to the mainland from Nicobar.