'How Can Police Probe Itself?': Kerala HC Asks Top Cop In Monson Mavunkal Antiques Case

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday asked the state police chief to explain how a fair probe into the fake antique scam was possible given the alleged involvement of senior police officials in the controversy. The Kerala HC bench headed by Justice Devan Ramachandran cited the links between prime accused Monson Mavunkal and top police officials and questioned whether DGP Anil Kant trusted the Crime Branch to investigate the matter fairly.

Highlighting the presence of a police beatbox at Mavunkal's residence, the HC questioned why fake antiquities were provided round the clock protection by the Kerala Police Force. It also asked why police officers who visited Mavunkal's residence didn't notice elephant tusk and probe the same. The observations came when the court was hearing the petition filed by Monson's former driver EV Ajith, who has alleged police harassment.

The Kerala court has directed DGP Anil Kant to file a detailed counter affidavit touching all the aspects of the investigation carried out so far. "Evidently, this Court also requires the State Police Chief to inform whether, in his view, the investigation would be effective by police when allegations appear to be made against Police Officers of several ranks," the Kerala HC observed in an interim order.

Fake antique controversy

Monson Mavunkal has been accused of swindling Rs 10 crore from several individuals by claiming possession of centuries-old antiques and providing fake documents. The accused had projected himself as a motivational speaker, cosmetologist, art promoter, antique collector and Youtube star over the last decade under the pretext of which he sold fake antiques ranging from the throne of Tipu Sultan to the first edition of the Holy Bible.

A case was registered against him on August 5, 2020, but was kept on the back burner for about six months. The then DGP had brought in an order stating that all cheating cases above 5 crores should be probed by the State crime branch. A favourable verdict directing investigation by the Crime Branch was ordered by the Kerala High Court in February 2021. Mavunkal is presently under judicial custody till October 6