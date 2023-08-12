How India Is Attempting Greater Self-reliance In Defence Manufacturing

The Ministry of Defence is bringing in medium and small enterprises (MSMEs) as well as startups to make components for India's defence industry in a bid to boost local manufacturing as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat push. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt recently addressed Parliament on the multi-pronged approach the Union government is taking to encourage self-reliance in defence manufacturing. He was speaking in response to a question during the Monsoon session of Parliament.

The minister said that Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for the purpose of incentivising defence manufacturing by start-ups and MSMEs in the 2023-24 budget. These funds are sourced from the Domestic Private Industries (DPI) budget of Rs 24,805 crore.

Incentivising MSMEs, startups

In the bid to encourage MSMEs to become part of the defence manufacturing process, cases with approved for negotiation (AoN) up to Rs 100 crore have been reserved for small and medium enterprises.

Additionally, MSMEs and start-ups also enjoy relaxation of several financial norms to incentivise their engagement in defence. These include the exemption from the earnest money deposit (EMD) requirement, streamlining their procurement engagement. MSMEs also receive financial eligibility relaxation for MAKE-1 projects, boosting their contributions to indigenous defence tech.

Initiatives galore

The Ministry of Defence has also come up with several initiatives, including the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) initiative run by the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) and the Technology Development Fund (TDF), run by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Technology Development Fund (TDF) has received Rs 260 crore since 2016 for defence tech innovation. The fund has a capital outlay of around Rs 1.32 crore for the acquisition and upgrading of equipment, infrastructure and technology.