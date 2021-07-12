'How Was Sachin Vaze Inducted?': Bombay HC Raises Questions On Ex-CP Param Bir Singh

The case pertaining to the Vazegate extortion scandal was heard in the Bombay High Court on Monday and Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has questioned why police officers are not named as conspirators in the case, pointing out that tainted ex-cop Sachin Vaze has not been named as a conspirator in the case.

Advocate Amit Desai appearing for Anil Deshmukh argued in the court that Anil Deshmukh's name was mentioned but not of the police officers.

"Did they find nothing beyond Jayshree Patil’s petition and Param Bir Singh’s complaint?" Anil Deshmukh's counsel Amit Desai argued in the High Court.

"It was mentioned in the court that Sachin Vaze was the one who collected money, then why is his name not in the FIR," Amit Desai said. This comes as CBI on Friday said that it had recorded the statement of former Mumbai API Sachin Vaze in the extortion racket. Following the directions of the Bombay High Court, a team of the CBI had quizzed Sachin Vaze on Wednesday and Thursday and took his statements at Taloja Central Prison where he has been lodged.

Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh has sought more time from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear for an in-person investigation ahead of his summons. He cited health reasons for skipping the summons by ED in connection with the money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Justice Shinde of Bombay HC observed that the main collector was former Mumbai API Sachin Vaze as per the application. However, Justice Shinde also stated that a single individual cannot be blamed in this matter and also questioned about who was instructing Sachin Vaze. The court has therefore sought the names of other conspirators in the case and has directed for further investigation.

"There is a need for a full-fledged investigation," said Justice Shinde. The Bombay High Court has reserved the order for next hearing, a date of which is yet not known.

Extortion allegations on Anil Deshmukh

Param Bir Singh, Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner, accused Anil Deshmukh (ex-Home Minister) of asking the Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month from bars, hotels, and restaurants of Mumbai. He alleged that Deshmukh had said that a monthly collection of Rs 40-50 crores were achievable from such establishments and the rest could be 'collected from other sources'. Anil Deshmukh and NCP had refuted all extortion allegations saying that Param Bir Singh was making such allegations to save himself from the Mansukh Hiren death case which is linked to the Antilia Bomb scare case.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of his aides, ED summoned Anil Deshmukh for interrogation, however, Deshmukh has declined to turn up citing the risk of contracting COVID-19. Deshmukh had resigned as Home Minister on April 5 after the Bombay High Court's verdict to conduct a CBI inquiry on the extortion racket in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Param Bir Singh was transferred to take charge of the Home Guards department. He presently holds the office of Director General of Home Guard of the state but has not shown up to work in the past two months. However, he is scheduled to resume from July 17 according to sources.