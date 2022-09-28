How Will The Centre's Ban Impact PFI & Its Affiliates? Here's All You Need To Know

The woes of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates have increased manifold after the Union government declared the 'unlawful associations'. The Centre outlawed them in the exercise of its powers under sub-section (1) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. This section empowers the government to declare any association to be unlawful by publishing a notification in the Official Gazette. However, this declaration has to be confirmed by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Tribunal within 6 months after giving an opportunity to the proscribed outfit to show cause as to why it shouldn't be declared unlawful.

What does the ban mean for PFI?

The Centre now has the power to prohibit the use of funds for the PFI. If it finds that any person has money being is being used or is intended to be used for the outlawed outfit, it can issue a written order to that person prohibiting him from doing so. A gazetted officer of the Union government will be empowered to examine the books of such an individual, search for money and make inquiries. If such a person violates the prohibitory order, he can be imprisoned for a term extending up to three years or a fine, or both.

The Centre also has the power to notify any place which includes a house, building, tent, or vessel which is used for the purpose of the banned outfit and regulate the entry of persons there. A violation of this will entail a fine or a prison term extending up to one year. Most importantly, any person who continues to be a part of the PFI takes part in its meetings and assists in its operation can be imprisoned for up to two years in jail with a fine.

But a member of the outfit who is in possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition, explosives, or other substance capable of causing mass destruction and commits any act resulting in loss of human life or grievous injury shall be punishable with death or up to life imprisonment. Apart from this, whoever assists any unlawful activity of the PFI shall be punishable for a term which may extend up to 5 years or with a fine or both. As per the notification issued by the MHA, the ban on this outfit and its affiliates will have effect for a period of 5 years from September 27, 2022.