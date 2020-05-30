Howrah: Clashes Erupt In Uluberia Village Over Allowing 22 Migrants' Stay; RAF Intervenes

In a shocking development, clashes have erupted between two groups of villagers in West Bengal's Uluberia area in Howrah district on Friday, for allowing 22 returning migrants stay in the village, as per sources. Villagers had resorted to brick-pelting to protest the arrival and staying of 22 migrant labourers from Maharashtra, report sources. The Bengal police's Rapid Action Force (RAF) rushed to the spot to control the situation as the lockdown continues till May 31.

Clashes amid lockdown

Bengal has witnessed several lockdown violations, one resulting into violence. On April 30, a huge crowd of locals in West Bengal's Tikiapara in Howrah district chased and pelted stones at police officials on duty. As soon as the police confronted the crowd, a scuffle broke out with the crowd attacking officials. 14 people have been arrested in connection with the clashes, with the main 'instigator' of the incident related to a member of Howrah District BJP minority cell.

The MHA too has flagged the lockdown violations in the state- writing multiple letters to the state government stating that the West Bengal government had allowed more exemptions leading to a gradual dilution of the lockdown. In April, notably in Murshidabad and Hooghly, several people gathered at a mosque to offer Friday prayers. Though police had dispersed the crowd immediately, CM Mamata Banerjee has taken cognizance of the repeated violations in that district and has directed the Murshidabad DIG to stop such gatherings.

West Bengal eases lockdown

Earlier on Friday, CM Mamata Banerjee informed that the state will allow religious places to reopen from June 1 with only 10 people allowed in the premises. Additionally, the Chief Minister also announced that all private, public and government offices can reopen from June 8. Meanwhile, from June 1 onwards, tea and jute mills can operate with 100 per cent workforce.

Bengal and Centre's tussle

Currently, Bengal has been embroiled in a tussle with the Centre over the inter-ministerial central teams' visit, testing kits, PPEs and number of COVID deaths. Apart from this, Banerjee has been accused by the Railways for not allowing adequate Shramik trains to ply in the state to transport migrants. Bengal has 2736 Coronavirus cases and 302 fatalities as of date, with 1175 recoveries.

